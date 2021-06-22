Car brands’ plans to end combustion models and make only electric cars

Car manufacturers are already thinking of a 100% electric future. If a few years ago we talked about the plans for the electrical transition, now we already have multiple brands that have put a date on the end of their combustion cars. These are the plans of different brands to produce only electric cars and put aside gasoline or diesel cars.

From brands with few models that ensure that they will not make combustion cars again to large groups of brands that have set a specific date. The CO2 emission limits are increasingly restrictive and to comply with them the most direct option is to stop producing and selling combustion cars. This is what the different brands have announced.

Audi

First was an announcement that they were going to stop developing new combustion engines. Finally in mid-June they announced that they will not make any gasoline or diesel cars from 2026. At the moment the electrification of Audi is being slow, but they already have several electric cars such as the Audi e-Tron or the new Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. The date of the German manufacturer is somewhat distant, but it shows the intention to seriously bet on the electric car.

“The EU plans for an even more stringent Euro 7 emissions standard are a great technical challenge and at the same time have little benefit for the environment. That is extremely restricting the combustion engine. We will no longer develop a new diesel engine. we will adapt our existing combustion engines to the new emission guidelines, “explained Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi.

PSA Group: Citroën, Peugeot, Opel and DS

The PSA Group (now Stellantis), which includes the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, DS and Vauxhall brands, announced already in 2019 that by 2025 its entire range of vehicles will be electric or plug-in hybrid.

The factories in Vigo and Zaragoza already manufacture electric cars. By the end of 2021 they estimate that they will have about 23 electrified vehicles and by 2025, the company’s goal is to completely abandon combustion cars.

Fiat

Olivier François, CEO of Fiat, announced a process to gradually convert its entire range of vehicles into electric cars. “It is our duty to put on the market, as soon as we can, electric cars that do not cost more than those with an internal combustion engine, in line with the drop in the cost of batteries,” he said. It will not be an immediate process, as Fiat has many combustion models. The date set by Fiat is the year 2030, when the Italian manufacturer will become exclusively electric.

Ford

The American giant announced in February that, in Europe, by 2026 “It will be capable of generating zero emissions”, that is to say, electric or plug-in hybrid, “becoming fully electric in 2030.” The manufacturer plans to invest more than 1 billion dollars in modernizing the Cologne production plant, to help it modernize its range of vehicles and eliminate emissions in its passenger and commercial cars between 2024 and 2026. At the moment its big bet on Europe goes through the Mustang Mach-E.

General Motors

With an investment of 27,000 million dollars, the objective of General Motors is to put end diesel and gasoline engines by 2035. By 2025, the manufacturer aims to have 30 fully electric models available and expect 40% of its models sold to be “zero emissions.”

Sling

The Japanese manufacturer was one of the first brands to announce that they will abandon combustion cars and who have set the closest date. As confirmed by Ian Howells, Senior Vice President of Honda Motor Europe, Honda will stop selling combustion cars in Europe by the end of 2022.

Before that date, Honda will bet on hybrid vehicles. The global plans are not that ambitious. The company proposes that 40% of its cars will be electric or hydrogen by 2030, but it will not be until 2040 when 100% of their vehicles will be electric.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Group has announced plans to adopt electric or hydrogen fuel cell cars, with an eye toward 2040 as the year in which they will become a fully electrified brand. The limits on the restriction of emissions could accelerate this date, but for the moment from the group that includes the brands of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, they have the goal of selling one million electric cars from 2025.

Jaguar

In February 2021, the brand owned by Jaguar Land Rover announced its restructuring plans. The group aims to reach emission neutrality in 2039 and the first change will go through Jaguar. In 2025, the manufacturer expects all Jaguars to be electric. In the case of Land Rover, the goal is less ambitious and they point out that by 2030 60% of its vehicles will be electric.

Maserati

Luxury supercars will also be electric. At least in the case of Maserati. The Fiat-Chrysler group firm has confirmed, through Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, that all the vehicles that make up its fleet will be electrified in the next five years.

MINI

MINI will be the BMW’s first brand to end combustion cars. The conversion will start in 2025, where MINI intends to launch the latest combustion model. The intention is that by 2027, half of MINI’s sales will be electric cars. However, Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, explains that it will not be until “early 2030” when MINI is transformed into an all-electric brand and the latest combustion model, launched in 2025, stops being sold.

Smart

Smart It is already a 100% electric brand. The manufacturer of the Daimler AG group has several electric models for the city, such as the Smart forfour EQ or the Smart fortwo EQ. Small electric vehicles that with the aid of the MOVES III Plan can be obtained from about 15,000 euros.

Volvo

With the Volvo C40 Recharge we have an example of the vehicle style that Volvo is preparing for the future. In March 2021 it announced that its combustion cars will stop being sold at the end of this decade. The manufacturer expects that by 2025 the electric car will be half of its global sales, while the rest will be hybrids. From 2030, all Volvo cars will be 100% electric and also they will only be sold online.

Volkswagen

Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen CEO, has stated that the gasoline and diesel engines they currently have will suffice until the brand makes the complete transition to electric. Coinciding with the implementation of the Euro 7 regulation, Volkswagen points to 2030 as the date when it will be inevitable to say an end to combustion cars. The German manufacturer does not establish a specific date on which they will stop selling combustion cars, but its managers do openly acknowledge that by the end of the decade sales of electric cars should exceed 70% of the total.

Manufacturers who still do not dare to set a date for the end of the combustion car

“Battery technology is not where it should be yet,” said Louis Camilleri, CEO of Ferrari. While most brands are determined to electrify their entire car park, there are also manufacturers like Ferrari that they are not convinced of the total transition, at least in the short-medium term.

From Daimler, group of Mercedes Benz, have also expressed doubts about ending “prematurely” with gasoline and diesel cars. Although the brand aims for 2039 as the date to be completely neutral in carbon dioxide emissions, they still believe that it is “too early” to know what the market will be like in 2030.

Although some brands of BMW Yes they have announced their plans for total electrification, the German group as a whole has not wanted to set a date. According to an executive of the brand in 2018, by 2030 they believe that at least 70% of their cars will still have a combustion engine. In the case of manufacturers such as Porsche, point out that synthetic fuels will make internal combustion cars a clean alternative to electric cars and claim their existence. Something similar they think of Toyota. The Japanese manufacturer is at the moment a strong advocate of hybrid vehicles and works on hydrogen-fueled combustion engines.

