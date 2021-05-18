If the air conditioning in your car does not work properly because it does not cool well or because it smells something bad, pay attention to the possible causes and their solutions.

May 17, 2021 (11:20 CET)

Car air conditioning that does not cool and smells bad

In the absence of more than a month for the summer, in many places in Spain temperatures are already rising, so many drivers have already started using their car’s air conditioning more regularly. However, two of the most common problems with this vehicle comfort system are the following: not cool completely well and that at first it smells a little bad.

Several are the causes and possible solutions for why the car air conditioning does not cool or smells a bit unpleasant when activated. To clarify all the information in this regard, we echo an interesting report published on the official blog of the chain of mechanical workshops Euromaster.

In case that the vehicle’s air conditioning does not cool well, there are several possibilities or causes. The most frequent cause is the probable lack of gas due to a possible leak in the conduits and pipes that transport it. But this first cause is not the only one, since there may be several others.

Another possible reason that the air conditioning does not cool well corresponds to any possible refrigerant leak. According to Euromaster, “to make sure of this possibility, it should be checked for oil stains around the system ducts and in this case the ducts should be replaced with new ones.”

The third possible cause is a filter clogging due to dirt. To avoid this, it is highly recommended to carry out the maintenance periodical recommended by the manufacturer indicating the need to change the air filters every so often.

The accumulation of dirt on the indoor fan can also be one of the causes that make the air conditioner not cool well. On the other hand, the accumulation of dirt and particulate in the outdoor exchanger The system can also cause it to clog, it can raise the pressure of the gas, causing the air not to cool down and it comes out at room temperature.

Finally, on other occasions when activating the air conditioning you may notice a some strange vibration. In this case, it may be that the car compressor is damaged.

The review of all the elements mentioned, repair them, clean them or, where appropriate, replace them They will make the air conditioner cool again. In most cases, it will be enough to make a gas charge of the system so that the system works correctly again, although as we have already indicated, the origin of the problem may be due to the causes described previously.

WHY DOES THE CAR AIR CONDITIONER SMELL BAD?

Another common problem that the activation of the air conditioning in the vehicle usually generates is the the appearance of a strange, musty odor. According to Euromaster the most common cause of this problem comes from inside the ventilation system itself.

According to Euromaster, “when the car’s air conditioning is turned on, the evaporator is responsible for absorbing the air from the passenger compartment and thanks to the circulation of the cold liquid gas and a fan, it returns the already cooled air to the interior of the vehicle.” In that process, the Hot air condenses, which in turn increases humidity at various points in the system. That bad smell of humidity and other types of “nuances” that can be unpleasant to our smell may be due to the following causes:

Dirty filter: the car’s air conditioning system has a particle filter that purifies the air that enters the car and removes moisture.

Appearance of mold: in the event that the moisture is trapped inside the evaporator or condenser, said humidity will end up causing the appearance of mold, bacteria, and other microorganisms, responsible precisely for that bad smell (and its possible consequences on our health).

To avoid the bad smell in the air conditioner caused by excess humidityAccording to Euromaster, a good first tip is to turn on the heating at least five minutes once a month before using the car, in addition to use the air conditioning every so often Because when the compressor is activated, the fluids circulate and you avoid an obstruction in the system.

Another good tip is do not use the air conditioner at full power as soon as it is turned on (the condensation increases and with it the humidity). On the hottest days of summer, do not turn it on at full power at the beginning either, previously acclimatize the cabin by lowering the windows and thus also renew the interior of the car with cleaner air.