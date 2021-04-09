Car accident, accusations of racism, bad relationship with his family … all the controversies of Prince Felipe

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died this Friday at the age of 99, as reported by Buckingham Palace in a statement. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was known, among other things, for his bad temper and the controversies that have accompanied him for more than 70 years. The first was to renounce his Greek nationality, his titles and his religion in 1947.

Since his engagement, he had to deal with the coldness with which he was treated by a part of the court, the press and society in general. In 1958, after the British monarch ascended to the throne, Philip became the first knight in the precedence of the United Kingdom. There were many who did not see it well, although some of the criticisms received also They were due to his way of being.

The rejection of Lady Di and other faces of the royal family

This has been reported in the British press for decades. In fact, beyond the alleged bad relationship he had with Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, the tabloids echoed his rejection of other faces of the royal family, such as Meghan Markle or Diana of Wales. In fact, when the latter died in Paris in 1997, Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Lady Di’s boyfriend, accused the duke of having planned the tragic accident in which the couple died.

Accusations of racism

Prince Philip was also branded a racist in the 1980s. “Since you stay here a long time here, your eyes will be slanted,” he told British students who wanted to study in China at the time. Another offensive comment was the one he made towards the Hungarians, whom he called “chubby men”; or the one who uttered when he saw a sparkling fuse box while visiting a factory: “It seems that an Indian has ridden it.”

His car accident and his refusal to buckle up

On the other hand, the consort of the Queen of England suffered a serious car accident in 2019. The vehicle he was driving overturned after colliding with another car where two women and a baby were traveling. The prince, who escaped unscathed, was again highly criticized for taking too long to contact the occupants of the other vehicle and for continuing to circulate, days later, without a seat belt.

The duke apologized for his involvement in the accident and He voluntarily renounced his driving license. Of course, the Crown Prosecution Service maintained the driving license on exclusive land of the British Royal Household. A few months earlier, she had suffered a broken rib that prevented her from fully enjoying the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. At 96 his health began to falter, but he was always victorious.

Relationship with her son, Carlos de Gales

The distant relationship that the Duke of Edinburgh had with his son, Charles of Wales, has also been discussed numerous times in the British press. It is said that Ana was his favorite daughter, something that did not suit his brother at all, although he did not say much about it. In an interview, when he was 20 years old, he was asked if his father had been harsh on him by making comments like ‘sit down and shut up’. He was resounding: “Yes all the time”.

Also, rumors about Prince Philip’s worsening health were confirmed in March, when he was admitted for an infection and had to undergo heart surgery. During the 28 days you were in the hospital, received a visit from the heir to the throne of England, with whom he had a talk that gave a lot to talk about and that the journalist Dickie Arbiter tried to explain.

According to Arbiter, it is very likely that Prince Philip was concerned with the future of the monarchical institution and wanted to discuss with his son some main issues. “There is a possibility that he may die and I think he just wanted to tell Carlos: ‘Someday you will be the protagonist of the family’ “, Arbiter said about the conversation, after which Carlos came out glassy-eyed.