“Capu” González finished his training in Puerto Rico heading to Kissimmee this Saturday

Aguadilla, PUERTO RICO – A few days after returning to the ring, the promising featherweight prospect from Aguadilla (126 pounds), Orlando “Capu” González (16-0, 10KO’s), finished his preparation on Puerto Rican soil, this on the way to the great Puerto Rican night that he will present Top Rank this Saturday, April 24 at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

“Thank God, I have already finished the strong part of my preparation here in Puerto Rico,” said González. “I have worked hard to put on a great show for my people in Kissimmee. I’m close to the weight, and all I have to do is drop the last couple of pounds. “

González, who despite the pandemic has remained active with three important wins in 2020, will have an interesting eight-round test, when he meets veteran Mexican fighter Juan “The Wolf” López.

“I know López well,” said the Puerto Rican southpaw. “He is a strong opponent, left-handed, uncomfortable and with a lot of skill. It will be an interesting fight. The preparation has been of a high level, aware of the challenge that I will face. A veteran who has nothing to lose and everything to gain. I’m going to do my job, look good, and come out with victory. I will have my Puerto Rican audience there in Kissimmee, which will be that injection of energy that we so much needed ”.

Without a doubt, this lawsuit represents the beginning of the climb to the top of the featherweight division, since “Capu” expressed that “first we are going to convincingly win over López, which is the initial step. I want to make it clear that I am ready to face the best of the division. Those rivals who have something I need. I’m going after those straps, those positions in the rankings and finally for the world title. That is my mission and I am going to achieve it ”.

The undercard will be the first event, since the beginning of the pandemic, that Top Rank has held with an audience present.

González-López will be broadcast live from 6:00 pm on ESPN +.

Photo: Victor Planas