captures and converts infrared light to visible

Currently night vision goggles are huge and cumbersome, as they carry infrared technology inside to be able to see with difficulty in the dark. However, that could change soon. A new nanomaterial promises to convert infrared light into light visible to the human eye, just by applying a very thin film of nanocrystals on ordinary glasses.

The technology has been developed by European and Australian researchers. Is about a transparent film of nanocrystals that are capable of converting infrared light into visible light for the human eye. The film is made from a semiconductor called gallium arsenide, and it works by converting infrared light, which is normally invisible to humans, into light that is visible to the human eye.

Gallium arsenide is arranged in a crystalline structure only several hundred nanometers thick, allowing visible light to pass through it. Researchers indicate that the material is hundreds of times smaller than a human hair.

Night vision goggles like sunglasses

In the end, this is what this new technology promises: have night vision goggles as light and cheap as sunglasses. For this, this nanomaterial film has similarities to current night vision goggles but in a greater size and simplicity.

According to the researchers, the gallium arsenide layer also captures infrared light but does not need to convert the electrons and display them digitally like traditional night vision goggles. Instead, does not require any external energy as it simply changes the energy of the photons of light that pass through it in a non-linear optical process.

The initial advantage of this technology is that saves a lot of volume and weight of the final glasses. On the other hand, it is relatively cheap to manufacture and possible to do it in mass since gallium arsenide is a common semiconductor and used for decades.

Yes indeed, at the moment it is a concept and it has not come true en masse. Although it doesn’t require as many bulky technologies as traditional night vision goggles, it still requires a small laser (like toy laser pointers). It is cheap and requires little energy, but that does not mean that it does not have to be miniaturized further.

