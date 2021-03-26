Captures all eyes, Maribel Guardia looks radiant and beautiful | INSTAGRAM

We know very well that the beautiful actress and conductive Costa Rican, Maribel Guardia, is one of the most beloved celebrities in the Mexican entertainment industry, we cannot deny that her great sympathy has managed to captivate not only television but also social networks, surprising her followers daily with her photographs that she shares publicly.

As we have mentioned on previous occasions, the beautiful singer She has been characterized by sharing her dazzling postcards, in which she completely captivates and falls in love with the pupil of her fans, either with her enviable figure or her charming beauty, and we cannot forget to mention her unmatched charisma.

And as expected the famous host of TV She did not waste the opportunity to surprise her Instagram followers with a flirty publication in which she shows her modeling skills with a colorful and flirty dress, which highlights her outlined figure wholesale.

In this way Maribel continues to draw the biggest sighs posing by exposing her impeccable figure, unleashing a wave of reactions from her fans, who assure that she is the most beautiful woman on the face of the earth, just as she did with this beautiful floral dress, with which she showed off her stunning legs.

The beautiful Costa Rican television host is about to turn 62 and continues to look spectacular, and how not to do it, if Maribel dedicates a lot of her time to the gym.

The same that she has within the comfort of her home and, which, by the way, has its walls full of photographs of herself since she was young until today and in all of them she appears with a tremendous body well worked and of course well fed, for such reasons, it remains intact and very beautiful, even if the years go by.

If we look a little more in detail at the photo placed on her profile, we can see that she is in the patio of her home, where she modeled her skin-colored sneakers with details that made her look fantastic, combining her outfit perfectly with her straight hair and dark which contrasted with her blue dress, with pink flowers.

“Make your present so great, make your past die of envy,” Maribel Guardia wrote at the bottom of her publication, leaving her loyal fans stunned, who gave her thousands of “likes” and a large number of comments praising its impeccable beauty.