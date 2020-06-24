The total value of the counterfeit banknotes produced by the group amounts to more than 350,000 million euros

Bucharest.- Romanian agents of the Organized Crime Investigation Directorate (DIICOT) captured today in Bucharest the alleged « largest counterfeiter of plastic banknotes in the world, » who was allegedly leading a gang now disjointed, according to that institution in a statement.

According to DIICOT, since it began operating in 2014, the band produced more than 17,000 counterfeit 100 lei (Romanian currency) bills, about 20 euros at the current exchange rate. The total value of the counterfeit banknotes produced by the group amounts to more than 350,000 million euros.

« The investigations have confirmed that, in a relatively short period of time, the leader of the group managed to produce the best counterfeits in Romanian history and became the largest counterfeiter of plastic banknotes in the world, » the note read. .

While most countries with their own currency use paper banknotes, Romania and other nations such as the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Vietnam or Mauritius use plastic as a material to make some or all of the denominations of their banknotes.

Supporters of plastic banknotes, also known as polymer banknotes, say they are cheaper to produce and less environmentally friendly to manufacture.

Furthermore, for experts such as former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, polymer banknotes are « more difficult to counterfeit » than paper banknotes.

According to the Romanian authorities, who have brought the group’s ringleader and two other suspects arrested, the counterfeits were « of a superior quality », as they were made from polymer and perfectly imitated « all the security features », such as micro-perforations, the iridescent band and the inscriptions visible only under ultraviolet light.

These copies, the statement said, were « almost impossible to identify, » and were introduced into the monetary system through private banks and other entities that distribute and operate with copious amounts of cash.

« In all the situations in which witnesses were identified as operators of commercial units or other financial institutions such as commercial banks, none of them was able to offer information, since none of them realized at the time of receiving the ticket that it was a forgery, » adds the DIICOT, which has been seized from sophisticated printing equipment during the operation.