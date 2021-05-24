Capture the oldest and most distant spiral galaxy we know of

Somewhat blurred and not very detailed, the image that accompanies this article is that of the oldest spiral galaxy astronomers know. It is called BRI 1335-0417 and although its technical name is not very flashy, the galaxy claims to have formed 12.4 billion years ago.

The image has been possible to recreate thanks to the Atacama Large Millimeter submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope in Chile. Few telescopes in the world have the power and tools to look so “far” into the Universe. In this case, very far away, so much so that if we make calculations this galaxy was formed “only” about 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang. In astronomical terms, that number is nothing.

According to astronomers, spiral galaxies (like our Milky Way) they are the most mature galaxies. That is, the most modern since the Universe was formed. In the early stages of a galaxy, dark matter gathers hot gases into groups that create stars. The stars then merge to create galaxies and eventually begin to spin, creating spiral disk shapes.

It is believed that the peak of the formation of stars and galaxies was around 3.3 billion years after the Big Bang, which is when most of the stars that we know of were formed. That BRI 1335-0417 is such an old spiral galaxy gives us an idea of ​​when these types of galaxies began to form, a few billion years earlier than we thought.

Observing the past

Pictures like this essentially allows us to look back. Since it is so far away from us, the time it takes for light to get from it to us is enormous, so we see what it was like in the past. We see what the galaxy looked like twelve billion years ago.

Either way, It is not the oldest galaxy in the Universe that we know of. This title is for a galaxy called GNz11, which was discovered in 2016 by the Hubble space telescope. It is believed to have existed about 400 million years after the Big Bang. In 2020 we discovered the oldest black hole, which occurred about 12.8 billion years ago.

Via | EurekAlert!