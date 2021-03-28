Capture the magnetic fields of the black hole M87

Light is a wave that generally moves in all directions and becomes polarized when it passes through certain filters, like the lenses of polarized sunglasses, or when emitted in hot regions of space where there are magnetic fields. Recall that in the first study of 2019, scientists analyzed visible light and its intensity, but this time, they examined the polarization of that same light it only oscillates in one particular direction.

In nature, interactions between light and matter can influence in this direction, and magnetic fields are among these interactions. Study polarization it’s not easy at all, but it is very important.

“This work is an important milestone: the polarization of light carries information that allows us to better understand the physics behind the image we saw in April 2019, which was not possible before”, explains Iván Martí-Vidal, one of the coordinators of the EHT Polarimetry Working Group. “Unveiling this new polarized light image required years of work due to the complex techniques involved in obtaining and analyzing the data.”

The polarization of the light seen in the M87 image could only be explained by a very strong magnetic field.

“Observations suggest that the magnetic fields at the edge of the black hole are strong enough to push back hot gas and help it resist the pull of gravity“clarifies Jason Dexter of the University of Colorado Boulder.” Only gas that slides through the magnetic field can spiral toward the event horizon. “This finding could help us understand the puzzle of relativistic black hole jets .

What will be next? The researchers hope to be able to publish the first images of Sagittarius A *, the black hole located in the center of the Milky Way, which is 1,000 times closer and 1,000 times smaller than M87, by the end of 2021.