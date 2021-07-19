Capture the image of a new black hole with great precision

A scientific group led by Michael Janssen, of the Max-Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (Bonn, Germany) has published in Nature Astronomy the image of the heart of the galaxy Centaur A, with the highest level of detail ever seen. The matter jet image challenges current models that try to explain the origin of relativistic jets in black holes, according to the authors.

The study, in which researchers from the University of Valencia participate, specifies the exact point where the supermassive black hole of this galaxy. In addition, it allows you to observe how a gigantic jet of matter escaping from the black hole at speeds very close to that of light.

The galaxy Centaurus A is one of the most intense radio sources in the sky and its emission has been studied extensively across the entire electromagnetic spectrum.

At the heart of this galaxy, there is a black hole with a mass equivalent to 55 million suns, halfway between the black hole of the galaxy M87 – of which the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) obtained the famous image with a mass of more than 6 billion suns – and the black hole in the center of our galaxy (with only 4 million solar masses).

In this work, EHT observations – taken during the 2017 campaign – have also been used to obtain an image of the black hole of Centaurus A with an unprecedented level of detail.

Spanish contribution

Two astronomers and an astronomer from the University of Valencia are part of this research team, based on the EHT collaboration. Is about Rebecca azulay, who performed support astronomer tasks in Veleta Peak —The only European radio telescope that participated in the observations; Iván Martí-Vidal, who designed and applied the calibration algorithms for the most sensitive part of the EHT–; Y Alexander Mus, a researcher in training, whose work focuses on the development of algorithms that will help reconstruct dynamic images of our galactic center.

“These results allow us to see, for the first time, how matter is structured around this supermassive black hole with a level of detail of little more than 20 light-hours. This allows us to contemplate the processes that give rise to the birth of the mysterious relativistic jets, which are found in many of the most massive black holes in the Universe ”, says astronomer Michael Janssen, lead author of the work.

For his part, Martí-Vidal highlights that they have obtained “an image of Centauro A with a resolution more than 15 times higher than the highest ever obtained in observations of this source. This is allowing us to study the structure of the black hole jet, from the smallest scales. The amount of information that we now have is overwhelming ”, highlights Iván Martí-Vidal.

Gas and dust

Supermassive black holes, like the one that resides in the heart of Centaurus A, feed on the gas and dust around them, drawing it into their deep gravitational well. This process, called ‘accretion’, releases enormous amounts of energy, much of which is emitted into outer space, resulting in what we know as’active galaxies‘. While most of the accreted matter is engulfed by the black hole, a small fraction of that matter can escape and form so-called ‘relativistic jets’, one of the most mysterious phenomena in modern astrophysics.

Today, science has diferent models to explain the acceleration and propagation of matter in relativistic jets. However, very little is still known about the very origin of these jets and how they can spread out to cover distances much greater than the size of their entire host galaxy. “These EHT observations will help us find the answer to some of these fundamental questions,” says Mus.

The new EHT image “shows that the Centauro A jet is brighter at its outermost part, compared to the brilliance of its spine, as its central part is called. It is the first time that we have seen this phenomenon in such a pronounced way in a relativistic jet ”, Mus highlights.

Future observations

Matthias kadler, from the University of Würzburg and co-author of the work, points out that “the results make it possible to rule out several theoretical models of jet formation, which are unable to reproduce the enormous contrast observed between the ends and the spine of the jet”.

The authors reiterate that thanks to these observations of Centaurus A, it has been possible to locate the supermassive black hole with great precision, identifying it with the point where the relativistic jet is born. Based on these results, the team of astronomers plans future observations at even higher radio frequencies, which makes it possible to obtain images even sharper than those published now.

The team also does not rule out that, in the future, in the longer term, images of the shadow of this black hole may be obtained, incorporating orbiting telescopes into the EHT network.

Fountain:

UNIVERSITAT DE VALÈNCIA

