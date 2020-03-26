We already know how we can get infected (and how to avoid contagion), but how does the coronavirus manage to invade human cells?

By: Web Writing

The Covid-19 is the last of the seven types of coronavirus discovered to date. These pathogens constitute the Orthocoronavirinae subfamily, within the Coronaviridae family. Their name derives from the Latin corona, in appeal to the characteristic morphology that these pathogens have under the microscope, similar to a solar corona.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States (NIAID) released, through the Flickr platform, a new series of images of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the pathogen responsible for the infection of the covid-19.

In the photographs you can see how these microorganisms – which look like small spheres – surround the cells of a patient infected with the disease. As detailed, the cells they are in the process of apoptosis, or self-destruction.

Since the size of the virus is around 100 nanometers, well below what a traditional lens can perceive, the images were captured with an electron microscope and later colored.

Like the rest coronavirusSARS-CoV-2 is basically a tangle of the ribonucleic acid (RNA) chain, which contains your genetic information. Its lipid surface is endowed with various protein ‘spines’, which allow it to adhere to the cell and force it to replicate the viral RNA as if it were its own.