The deepest sighting of an octopus was recorded at nearly seven thousand meters on the floor of the Indian Ocean.

The octopus was seen down in the Java Trench, almost 2 km deeper than the previous reliable recording. Thanks to the use of landing machines, autonomous camera systems, which are released from a ship and sink to the bottom of the ocean, it is the deepest octopus sightings ever filmed.

The researchers, who report the discovery in the journal Marine Biology, said it is a kind of “Dumbo” octopus.

Also, researchers believe the creature is likely a new species of Grimpoteuthis, or “Dumbo octopus,” a genus of deep-sea umbrella octopus named for its fins, which resemble the cartoon elephant’s ears of Disney.

Over the course of a year and a half, as part of the Five Depths Expedition, scientists visited the deepest places in the world.

For his part, marine ecologist Alan Jamieson, who led the team that made the discovery, told CNN that after completing more than 100 dives, the team had an idea of ​​what types of wildlife, including fish and crustaceans, they would observe. at the bottom of the sea, but they were surprised when they saw the octopus.

Also Read: SCIENTISTS USE 3D PRINTED CORALS TO SAVE THE OCEAN

During the April dive last year, he said, “As usual, we filmed many of the same things in the middle of a dive at about 6,000 meters.

“Then, two days later, we are making it a little deeper, at 7,000 meters, and the camera is only at the bottom of the sea for four minutes. And this thing comes out of the dark »Jamieson, CEO of deepwater exploration company Armatus Oceanic, told CNN.

The experts observed the animals, which were between 35 and 43 centimeters, more than 5,000 meters deep in the ocean, as they “jumped” from one place to another at the bottom of the sea.

The importance of observations from the Indian Ocean is that we now know that octopuses can find potentially suitable habitats in at least 99% of the global seabed.

Jamieson said the new distance extended the deepest record, giving us an idea of ​​what the creatures get to the depths of the ocean floor.

“It shows that there are still surprises that are made with large animals. Very often you hear about new species and they tend to be little worms and little crustaceans, “he said, adding,” This is a great big octopus. “

Finally, the discovery of a dumbo octopus at these depths is surprising and extends the potential range of cephalopods to 99%.

Video recorded by E / V Nautilus in 2018.

It also reads:

A MARINE TRAP PROMISES TO CLEAN THE OCEAN

DEAD ZONES: THE PROBLEM OF THE OCEANS