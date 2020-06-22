© NYPD

NYPD body camera video.

New York Police Department officers were caught on video while holding a detainee with a strangulation key.

The event occurred at 8:45 a.m. Sunday on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk at the height of

Beach 113th St and Ocean Promenade.

The images show four officers arresting a man the Daily News identified as Ricky Believue. One of them applies a strangulation key while witnesses plead with him to stop as the detainee appears suffocated.

Policemen get up when they see them recorded. The Daily News said the detainee is recovering at the Jamaica hospital.

The NYPD said it investigates the incident, but did not explain why the subject was arrested. An agent was suspended without pay, according to NBC 4.

The YouTube channel NYPD Exposed-Copwatch Patrol Unit-CPU, which published the video, assures that the man was arrested for drink and listen to music.

The Mayor Bill de Blasio He described the event as « very worrying ». The NYPD released body camera videos of the incident. These images show that the arrested person is transferred to an ambulance.

Choke keys were banned in New York State after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

