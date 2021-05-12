Captive Noelia saying good morning in a white bodysuit and boots

Captive Noelia saying good morning with a white bodysuit and boots | Instagram

Loved and admired by her followers the beautiful singer Puerto Rican and also a businesswoman left her fans surprised as she was shown with a white bodysuit that showed something more than her charming curves, Noelia knows the taste of Internet users and uses it to her advantage.

We have seen this type of garment on several occasions and in each of the publications it manages to delight everyone, especially because it leaves its charms in view, either in video or photo as happened in this case.

Like other celebrities, the flirtatious interpreter of “Candle“manages to honor said melody, because more and more it looks totally like a candle in front of its followers.

Also read: Angela Aguilar’s purple dress, perfect for summer!

Noelia knows that the more you teach the more they will want to see, so take the opportunity to promote your account OnlyFans every opportunity, knowing that those who subscribe will be able to see the content without worrying about the rules that prohibit Instagram from making certain types of posts.

On this occasion the businesswoman shared a rather flirtatious but “not very revealing” photo, she was wearing a white bodysuit with long sleeves and a high neck, as well as some long boots that seem to have some shine, these reached up to her thighs.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

As the only accessory she was wearing dark glasses with the white frame, to match her outfit, the singer was on the balcony of her apartment, this by the way has a beautiful view of the sea, which on more than one occasion we have enjoyed.

Fifteen hours ago she shared the publication where she says good morning to her followers, both in English and Spanish, five hours later Isabel Madow decided to give her a comment where she also said good morning to her as well as several of her followers .

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Some of the comments he has from his fans are somewhat excessive because they speak to him with too much affection that perhaps for some people it would be somewhat uncomfortable, which is more than evident that he deserves it thanks not only to his beauty but also to his personality that he is always on the lookout for others.

At the moment it has 12,035 red hearts and also 170 comments, most of them are from male fans, who are constantly on the lookout for what the pop and ballad star is sharing.