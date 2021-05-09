Captive Aleida Núñez showing off her charms in front of the sun | Instagram

One of the celebrities of the TV that we have had the opportunity to see more continuously in the TV soaps in Aleida Núñez who today has been conquering several Internet users with her content on social networks, such as the photos she shared where she showed her beautiful charms at sunset.

The known today actress television began her career in 2002, although it was not exactly acting, before venturing into this art she was a beauty queen in her hometown, both an advertising and catwalk model.

Núñez was born on January 24, 1981 in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico, it is something more than usual for a model to use this discipline to later venture into acting.

Read also: Coming out of the shower, Yanet García proclaims himself the queen

The beautiful Mexican actress has participated in countless Mexican soap operas, one of the most recent that is being broadcast is “Tomorrow is Forever“where he plays the role of” Gardenia “the housekeeper of Franco Santoro who is actually Eduardo Juárez played by Fernando Colunga.

Despite Aleida Nuñez She has had supporting roles in Televisa productions, she has won the hearts of viewers thanks to her beauty and talent.

It may interest you: Failure in Televisa!, They assure program could go off the air

Since 2013, when he opened his Instagram account, he has been giving us quite interesting content, not for nothing today he has more than 3 million 400 thousand followers on an official account, the first photograph he shared in the application was precisely on the 31st of 2013 when I was pregnant.

To tell the truth, the first 8 publications she made were about her pregnancy where she certainly looked the most beautiful, like any other pregnant woman.

A year later, on March 16, 2014, he began to put photos a little more flirtatious and that for many of his followers were extremely intense, until today he has not stopped sharing this type of content, something with which his millions of fans are delighted.

Also read: Charms in colors, Livia Brito adorns the beach with her beauty

Precisely this April 11, he shared two photos in which he appears showing his charms, in the first photo we see the beautiful Aleida Núñez a little from the back, she is wearing a knitted top, however by taking the photo it is not possible to distinguish well because the trunk of a palm hides part of its figure.

When looking at the image, some Internet users would surely think that his skin smells of coconut and fresh fruits because of how soft, smooth and fresh it looks as well as a little tan.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS, CLICK HERE.

Being in a tropical place, the outfit she is wearing is perfect to enjoy a sunset, in the second image we see her already being a little more in profile, in addition to the fact that the top that she is only wearing is even more noticeable, so her charms they are a bit in sight especially since this garment does not cover everything.

To highlight this outfit even more, she has her hair gathered so that her back is the protagonist in the first photo and in the second she appears the same, but her beauty has a competition against the beauty of the sunset in front of the sea.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

“Sunsets” in the description that she added in her publication, which has so far more than 62 thousand red hearts that are translated into Likes, in terms of comments issued by Internet users, her publication has 530.

As expected, her followers highlight her beauty and do not hesitate to affirm it in their comments, very excited to see her in this way that seems even a bit romantic.