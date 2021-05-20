Captivate Mia Khalifa in a cute green outfit and top! | Instagram

Surely when hearing the name of Mia Khalifa to your mind will come some images of the beautiful model, businesswoman and actress born in Beirut, LebanonThis same thing happened recently with some photos and video wearing a green suit.

The beautiful celebrity with more than 23.9 million followers on Instagram has shared some shots of her photo shoots for a few weeks that have surely surprised more than one of her fans.

This is because it is not content that they are used to seeing, they may even miss their huge charms, that although it is almost null not to see them with any garment that Mia Khalifa uses on this occasion managed to cover them quite well.

However, despite this, the model looks sensational, recently she shared a video with this same suit, but for two days she published two Photos and a video of the most flirtatious possible.

Especially the video where she appears in a “V” neck top precisely showing her enormous charms, while they fix her she shows a little dissatisfaction with what they are doing to her hair, she covers the camera and appears completely fixed.

