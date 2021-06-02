Captivate Elsa Jean in a swimsuit with flirty flowers! | Instagram

The model and recognized actress from the cinema for over 18 years Elsa Jean and consequently a celebrity of Google and Instagram, shared a photo in a bathing suit.

Elsa dream As she is also known, she appears on the beach enjoying one of her pleasure trips wearing a two-piece swimsuit with a flower print, as you probably already know, she is fascinated by flowers.

Surely you already knew this because Elsa dream She has in her pretty and slender figure several tattoos that happen to be flowers, she has one on her shoulder and another on her hips.

Here to brighten your day, “he wrote.

The Photo He shared it 11 weeks ago on his Instagram account, on March 10 of this year and he already has more than 112 thousand red hearts and also around 924 comments.

Several of them are among her most loyal followers who are delighted to see her wear their charms from the beach.

Elsa was in Nassau, New Providence which is the capital of The Bahamas, a place known for its beautiful beaches and coral reefs, it is one of the beautiful places that the model has visited.