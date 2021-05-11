Captivate Anastasia Kvitko with tiny lace garments! | Instagram

The model born in Kaliningrad, Russia Anastasia Kvitko surprised several followers in a photo in which she shows her charms wearing tiny clothes of black lace.

Thanks to the voluptuous figure of a beautiful celebrity, some netizens decided to nickname her as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“, which at the time did not seem to her.

Anastasia kvitko shared her opinion about this nickname in a 2016 interview on a television show, stating that there was no point of comparison between the two.

If you were given the choice, would you know who to decide for? The beauty russian model appears pulling the upper part of her tiny garment a little, causing her enormous charms to be noticed even more.

Most likely, Kvitko and the small lace strips that she is wearing in the photo, have shared it on her official Instagram account and her fans there took it to share it on their fan page.

Fortunately, the model does not take long to make her fans sigh, thanks to her beauty this tends to do it almost immediately by publishing videos or photos showing off her charms at every opportunity that is presented to her.