“Captain Rogers” becomes a trend after the Eternals trailer

The Eternals trailer has given fans a lot to talk about. First of all, many rejoiced that we can finally see what the movie that Chloé Zhao has prepared for Marvel will be like. Then many wondered where they were while Thanos, who is actually an Eternal from Titan, destroyed half the life of the universe. More insightful fans were struck by something completely different.

The trailer closes with a scene in which Sprite wonders who is going to be the new leader of the Avengers and Ikaris says that he is, causing some discomfort to the other Eternals. The interesting thing about that scene are two things. On the one hand, it can be seen as something metafictional that reflects the kind of discussions that fans have all the time. On the other, Sprite did not say Captain America or Steve Rogers, but a combination of both: Captain Rogers.

Most fans think that this new nickname was used as a way to make it clear that there is a new Captain America: Sam Wilson. It is a small detail, but one that reinforces the new title of this character and that, in part, explains why that trailer came out so far. If we think about it, if he had said ‘Captain America’ many would have perceived it as disrespecting Wilson. Also, keep in mind that it is a simple and ingenious way to make it clear to everyone that this movie takes place after Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. It’s a small detail, but one that works perfectly on multiple levels.

Many of them took to Twitter to talk about it until “Captain Rogers” became a trend. Some celebrated the matter, some made memes, and some lamented that Steve Rogers and Tony Stark are no longer part of the MCU.

Here are the best tweets:

When you realize they call him ‘Captain Rogers’ because they still have Captain America

When you realize they call him “Captain Rogers” because they still have Captain America. https://t.co/X0ZzhaWXSd pic.twitter.com/XKKnQ28nJ0 – 🎄Academy X-tudent🎄 (@LetsAcademyX) May 24, 2021

“So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone.”

So now that Captain Rogers & Iron Man are both gone … pic.twitter.com/aXbaQd1MvT – Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 24, 2021

‘Now that Captain ROGERS and IRON MAN are gone’ is a simple little thing, but very pleasant for me because Captain AMERICA is completely fine, thank you very much.

“Now that Captain ROGERS and IRON MAN are gone” such a simple little thing yet very pleasing to me because Captain AMERICA is doing perfectly fine thank you. pic.twitter.com/JxUvpeDpXl – Sasha ✪ ४ (@Winter_Mischief) May 24, 2021

‘So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone’ Thank you for reminding me how much I miss Steve and Tony, Marvel.

“so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone …” THANKS FOR REMINDING ME HOW MUCH I MISS STEVE AND TONY MARVEL😭 # Eternals pic.twitter.com/VsMV9vYZFb – 𝙠𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖 🦋 ⧗ 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚✨💛 (@swiftiestanwbu) May 24, 2021

‘So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone’ Okay, why does it have to hurt so deeply? It’s just one line from a teaser trailer, damn it.

“so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone …” OKAY, WHY DID IT HAVE TO HURT LIKE HELL? IT’S JUST ONE LINE FROM A TEASER TRAILER, GODDAMN IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/piFTOrikjo – mik | IA CUZ 🔥 HELL WEEK 🔥 (@miklovesstony) May 24, 2021

‘Now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone’ Hahaha. I’m fine, don’t worry.

“Now that captain rogers and ironman are gone—” hahaha im good no worries pic.twitter.com/bN1Mlp0vcO – M&M ¨̮ | Papi Churro (@bby_native) May 24, 2021

At first I’m like ‘Captain Rogers is gone’, but then I realize we have this Captain America.

at first I’m like ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ but then i realize

“Captain rogers ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ we have this

is gone ”⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ captain america pic.twitter.com/AYAECRhDVp – 𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐀 ✩ (@epickosc) May 24, 2021

‘So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who do you think is going to be the new leader of the Avengers?’ Sam Wilson, the new Captain America.

“So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is going to lead the avengers?”

Sam Wilson, the new captain america #Eternals pic.twitter.com/oHzKTfEzxn – chiara ✪ (@WINTERJEDII) May 24, 2021

The excitement of the Marvel part of Twitter because they called Steve Rogers ‘Captain Rogers’ instead of ‘Captain America’ because now Sam Wilson is Captain America.

The excitement from Marvel Twitter that they called Steve Rogers “Captain Rogers” instead of “Captain America” ​​because we got Sam Wilson as Captain America. 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zExrYBSHU7 – BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) May 24, 2021

‘Now that Captain Rogers is gone’ you have Captain Sam Wilson now. You have to start respecting the name of my best friend.

“Now that captain rogers is gone—” you have captain sam wilson now. let’s start putting respect on my besties name. – guneet (@catwsthefilm) May 24, 2021

Anyone angry about ‘So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who do you think is going to be the new leader of the Avengers?’ in the Eternals trailer he didn’t get it. His family behave like fans. Our started right after Endgame. No one is disrespecting Sam, Peter or Carol, they are just speculating.

Anyone upset by, “Now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who will lead the Avengers?” in the #Eternals teaser missed the point.

Their family is just like fans. Our discussion started right after Endgame. No one is dissing Sam, Peter, or Carol – they’re simply speculating. pic.twitter.com/FX7eo17GSp – WriterIowa 🇺🇲 (@writeriowa) May 24, 2021

Captain Rogers * sobs *

captain rogers * sobs * pic.twitter.com/ys0r3CL4ex – canonically, eds | BUN DAY (@bucksmelodrama) May 24, 2021

