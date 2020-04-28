The captain of the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, anchored off Montevideo, cut off the internet to prevent communication with the land of the crew, who are asking for help to return to their countries, said a representative of the maritime workers on Tuesday.

“Yesterday [lunes] They started cutting off the internet, they don’t want them to contact us, “Francisco del Gaudio, the Uruguay representative of the International Transport Federation (ITF), who has been in contact with the ship’s crew since April 20, told . , when they asked him to promote efforts with the aim of being repatriated.

The Greg Mortimer has been anchored off Montevideo since the end of March, after detecting cases of coronavirus among its more than 200 people on board.

A first batch of 110 Australian and New Zealand passengers was evacuated through a sanitary corridor arranged by the Uruguayan government on April 10. The remaining 15 passengers, American and European, returned to their countries five days later.

But there are still 84 crew members of 21 nationalities on board: Philippines (27), Honduras (14), Ukraine (11), China (4), India (4), Nicaragua (3), Mauritius (3), Chile ( 2), Colombia (2), Indonesia (2), Romania (2), Austria (1), Bulgaria (1), Croatia (1), Germany (1), Guatemala (1), Montenegro (1), Poland ( 1), Republic of Zambia (1), Peru (1) and Sweden (1).

Del Gaudio, who is also president of the Uruguayan Union of Workers in Maritime, Air, Land and Related Transport (UTT), reported that 33 tested positive for covid-19 in a test carried out on April 18. A day earlier, a Filipino crew member died after remaining hospitalized in a Montevideo hospital. His ashes managed to be repatriated by the country’s honorary consul, the representative said.

“They want to return to their countries. We contacted the 21 diplomatic representations and several have begun to make efforts to repatriate them,” said Del Gaudio, but “everything is contingent on the results of the tests.”

The representative also contacted the Australian shipping company that owns the ship, Aurora Expeditions, which has yet to respond to its plans for the crew. “Today they were going to give us a position,” he said.

According to Uruguayan Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi, the ship will resume its route after completing the quarantine.

But “in these conditions the ship cannot leave,” said Del Gaudio. “By not going in service, there is no need to take all the people, you can navigate with a dozen people,” he added.

The representative of the maritime workers also pointed out that the environment on the ship is “quite hostile” due to the nature of the situation.

He said that days ago, the security officer, a Polish national, was “declared in contempt” because he did not share the criteria for quarantine. “They locked him in the cabin, he’s in jail. It’s crazy, that violates any maritime law.”

“The captain has the power to take the measures he considers as long as he complies with international standards for seafarers, and in this case he does not,” he said.

Del Gaudio highlighted the performance of the Uruguayan government with the situation of Greg Mortimer and said he hoped he would continue on that path. “We hope that he has the same sensitivity that he has had with passengers, although it is more difficult because the destinations are not all the same. But at least go down to the people who have tested negative.”