When a villain takes control of his friends, the dark side of Captain Marvel emerges, and she shows no remorse for his death.

Captain Marvel She is known as one of the great heroines of comics, but she is a very complex character, whose dark side is so disturbing that even her fans may not be aware of it. Part of that darkness was personal, such as the fact that Carol Danvers is a reformed alcoholic, after struggling to cope with the loss of most of her powers. But as part of her previous life, she committed one of the worst crimes known to humanity … And she didn’t even feel sorry for it.

Her story dates back to the 1970s, when Carol Danvers was first introduced as the United States Air Force Officer, before being known as Captain Marvel, the superhero was simply known as Ms. Marvel. She even has her own outfit called Lighting Storm, but it wasn’t much use against her Kree anger in the “Puppets” story.

In the comic Ms. Marvel # 20 written by Brian Reed, Danvers is determined that his mind is not controlled by Puppet Master. Danvers’ blue side Kree shines in the art of Greg Tocchini and Roland Paris ink, but his blue hue soon fades when Danvers discovers that it’s not just a handful of women that the Puppet Master has enslaved, but an entire hallway full of female minds, including the mind of the Young Avenger named Stature. When she learns that a member of her own Lightning Storm team has been possessed, Ms. Marvel loses control.

Danvers destroys the mansion where the villain hides to find him cowering in his room full of statues that he uses to possess people.

Hidden in a drawer in the Puppet Master’s lair is a secret weapon that he plans to use to destroy Danvers or anyone else who pursues him, but his plan fails. After uttering many profanities, Carol allows him to return to his desk. The villain Puppet Master presses the hidden button, causing a massive explosion. The blast kills the villain instantly, but Danvers is unharmed.

In the final pages of the comic, Captain Marvel is seen walking away from destruction without worrying about the disaster she left behind. She knew that Puppet Master pressing that button would die, but that it wouldn’t affect her. The backdrop of the glowing fire on the page and the evil glow reflected in Carol’s eyes shows that she knew exactly what she was doing, and even admits in her own head that the stories she tells the team are all lies. She admits to herself that she killed a man, but that it is not her first time. There is no remorse in what she has done, claiming that her death means that she can no longer hurt anyone. If Captain Marvel is capable of such atrocities, who knows what else she can do.