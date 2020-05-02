From before his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Kevin Feige declared that Carol Danvers would be the most powerful character, to such an extent that there was a hidden power of Captain Marvel in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ that few fans noticed.

The superheroine’s abilities and abilities were demonstrated when facing Thanos, and not back down from the titan, who had to use the power gem to knock down Captain Marvel.

Despite having a second movie already confirmed on Marvel’s release schedule, there are plenty of people who don’t want Brie Larson to reprise the role.

Carol Danvers might have a secret power that fans didn’t even know about, and she was in front of them the whole time in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

A Reddit user noted that Captain Marvel’s hidden power is the ability to absorb energy, as during the final battle with ThanosDanvers seemed to suck the energy out of the gauntlet as he picked it up and battled the mad titan.

However, upon closer inspection, it appears that Captain Marvel’s powers increased when he grabbed the gauntlet, which we know releases a tremendous amount of energy once all of the stones are in place.

Does Captain Marvel have the ability to absorb energy? Here’s the evidence from r / marvelstudios

It’s certainly something for fans to debate, but it’s a reasonable explanation of why he was able to stand up to the villain long enough.

If this turns out to be the case, it will add to what has already been a frustrating journey for the fans and the introduction of the heroine, it was somewhat unfortunate how easily he handled Thanos when the Avengers had given him all their resources in Avengers: Infinity War.

Heroin is well aware of how powerful she is, and can be somewhat arrogant at timesBut remember, Carol beat Thanos at the beginning of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and of course endured that Thanos header in the final battle. However, perhaps that was due to a secret skill that we all overlooked.