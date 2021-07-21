Captain Marvel (2019) will be different from The Marvels (2022)

The director of The Marvels approaches the film in a very different way than the way the directors of Captain Marvel worked.

They are already preparing the film The marvels where will they form a team Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Now the director Nia DaCosta has revealed the creative freedom that has been left him from Marvel Studios. Something that contrasts sharply with the words of the directors Anna boden Y Ryan fleck, who assured that they had almost no room for maneuver when making the 2019 film.

“It’s a lot less traumatic to work on that, for sure. But this movie is also about specific, personal, sometimes sad things. But no, it sure has been nice working in a different world. It’s amazing. I have more freedom than I have ever had in anything. It’s great because we’re all just comic book nerds who want to make a great comic book movie. ” Nia DaCosta revealed.

Curiously the director Taika waititi has also had much more creative freedom doing Thor: Lova and Thunder (2022) that when he rolled Thor: Ragnarok (2017). So clearly something is changing within Marvel studios, but you also have to remember that Cate shortland complained about the final version of Black widow. So the conclusion that can be reached is that they give creative freedom at the beginning and then they pass the scissors and cut and paste where they are interested to leave everything as they want.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the film The marvels, but first we will have to see the series Ms. Marvel to find out about the relationship it will have Captain Marvel with the young woman Kamala khan, who is a huge Avenger fan. What’s more, Monica rambeau you will have to leave behind your problems with Carol Danvers if you want to learn to work alongside her and defeat the great cosmic threat that you will face. The villain will be played by Zawe ashton, but we still don’t know the identity of his character.

The film The Marvels will be released on November 11, 2022.