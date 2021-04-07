Captain Marvel 2 will begin filming material next week

News in the filming of upcoming Marvel Studios movies, because this April they plan to start some production work, and specifically we are talking about Ant-Man 3, officially titled “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, and the second Captain Marvel movie, “Captain Marvel 2”, in addition to revealing the production titles of both films.

As it seems the movie Captain Marvel sequel will be titled “Goat Rodeo”, a fake title for the shoot that had previously been associated with the third Ant-Man movie, which fitted in with that idea of ​​mayhem. Instead, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be shot under the title “Dust Bunny”, a term that comes to mean dust fluff.

Delving into what would be “Captain Marvel 2”, the next week recording work would begin already, but we are talking about aerial plans in the New Jersey area, and actors are not even expected to participate. The Main production is not scheduled to start until the end of May and filming will take place in London and Los Angeles. That is, the main cast is not going to participate yet, and surely let’s talk about the open flat titles of places and settings.

To all this, Sean Bobbitt, from “12 Years a Slave” and nominated for an Oscar for “Judas and the black messiah”, has confirmed himself that he will be the cinematographer of “Captain Marvel 2”.

I’m going to start soon. I think I am allowed to say so. A big change for me, I mean the polar opposite of [Judas y el Mesías Negro] and it’s ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

Principal photography for both films would begin on May 31. “Captain Marvel 2” has a theatrical release set for November 11, 2022, while “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” still has no official date.

