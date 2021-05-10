Captain Marvel 2 (the Marvels) will be the size of the Avengers

The movie Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) is one of the strongest bets of Phase 4 of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Marvel studios has already shown its calendar until 2023, there are many great movies but none apparently will reach the level of what it supposed Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). But the one they want to stand out the most is Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels), which will be a great bet for a totally female cast.

Filming of Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) is about to start and for now we know that the person in charge of directing it will be Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Candyman) and the cast include Brie larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel and Zawe ashton as the villain whose identity has yet to be revealed.

Marvel studios pretend that Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) do a function similar to Captain America: Civil War (2016), that is to say that it brings together a large number of characters and that there is a conflict important enough to affect the rest of the films in the saga.

But it will also put Earth at the center of the Marvel Universe, giving the planet the importance that it has not had until now.

This will cause that many aliens, galactic empires or powerful beings will want to take control of the Earth and it is already speculated that it will arouse the interest of Galactus, although this story will be told later and we would only see the devourer of worlds in the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels). Something that fans of Marvel studios are looking forward to seeing.

The funny thing is that there are many movies of the Phase 4 They’re labeling it as big as the Avengers installments. For example Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022) or Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). This means that theaters will be filled with epic stories in the coming months.

Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) It will be released on November 11, 2022. Hopefully they will give us more details about the plot soon, while you can see the first installment in the Disney plus streaming platform.