Captain Marvel 2 production work begins

As advanced last week, in these days work has begun to be carried out in the production of “Captain Marvel 2”, the second solo film to focus on superhero Carol Danvers. At the moment a whole job that would correspond to a second filming unit and no main photography of the film.

The production of this second Captain Marvel film has begun with specialist jobs, also involving some green screens, that is, I work on chroma then edit in post-production. It will not be until the end of May when the principal photography of the film begins, consequently involving the cast of actors, in London.

The scriptwriter of the series “WandaVision”, Megan McDonnell, has been commissioned to write the film, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta (“Candyman”). In the cast of the film we have confirmed, obviously the return of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau as Teyonah, both after seeing them in the Disney + series. We also know that Zawe Ashton has been hired to play the main antagonist or one of the antagonists of the film.

The theatrical release of “Captain Marvel 2” is scheduled for November 11, 2022. At the moment, there are no details of the story but fans suspect that all this will have some kind of relationship with the future Secret Invasion series, due to the link between Carol and the Skrulls.

Via information | The Vulcan Reporter