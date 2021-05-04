Captain Marvel 2 announces its official title and presents its first logo

After the total success of the WandaVision series – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, which were part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and aired on Disney Plus, the company is preparing for Phase 4 of its film universe and recently began to reveal information about the projects that will be part of this stage.

Something that has surprised has been the name of the sequel to Captain Marvel – 60%, because as always the title of a film allows fans and experts in comics and especially in the characters of this company to begin the theories about the plot and the heroes that will possibly appear. The name that this new project will bear is The marvels and filming is expected to begin later this month (via ComicBook.com).

The new film will be directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods) with a script written by Megan McDonnell, who served as a writer for WandaVision. While the details about the plot of The marvels remain under wraps, the movie will see the return of Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel. Below we present the newly released logo of this new movie.

In addition, The marvels, which hits theaters on November 11, 2022, will feature Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris (The Photograph, Si la Colonia Hablara – 87%) fresh off WandaVision as Monica Rambeau and Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw – 69%) in an undisclosed role.

In a video released earlier this year on her YouTube channel, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson (Unicorn Store – 50%, The Room) spoke about what it has meant to bring this powerful character to life and be part of it. film universe. In addition, she revealed that she is eager to see what her personal and professional growth can bring to the Carol Danvers of this sequel.

You watch these movies and you see people do these things like ‘Whoa’, like when a superhero makes a really cool change or something. I didn’t have that life in me, so they had to teach me how to do that … I have changed a lot, I have grown a lot and I am very excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now. To see how you have all hugged Carol and taken her and used her as a symbol of whatever if there are difficulties in your life. Moments of force that you need that you can pull out of this character and find something, whether it’s a line from the movie or the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredible.

On the other hand, about the relationship between the characters of Danvers and Rambeau, in an interview with ComicBook.com, Parris said that things can be very different from what was seen in Captain Marvel and that now the situation between ‘aunt’ and ‘niece’ can be very tense.

Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mother and Aunt Carol, they had a beautiful relationship. And I think what’s been amazing with WandaVision is watching Monica grow up, and we haven’t seen her in over 20 years, or so many, and slowly seeing what her life has been like since she last saw her. And Carol Danvers was a part of her life the last time we saw her, and to see that there’s still something there, I think it’s very exciting. Because, as we know, or maybe not, but I’ll tell you that Monica will be in Captain Marvel 2 with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel. So that gives us room to further explore what might be going on there, so I don’t want to screw anything up.

