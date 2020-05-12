Share

They are already planning the movies Captain Marvel 2 and The New Avengers and it seems that they want the director to be in charge.

A new report suggests that Marvel is looking to hire a director to Captain Marvel 2 and the movie the New Avengers. It seems that the filmmaker chosen for the two installments of the UCM would be Michelle MacLaren. If this is confirmed, she would be the fourth director to deal with a film in the franchise. The others are Anna Boden, who co-directed Captain Marvel (2019) alongside Ryan Fleck. In addition to Cate Shortland, who took care of Black Widow (2020) and Chloé Zhao, who is preparing Los Eternos (2021).

This means that Captain Marvel 2 will be related to New Avengers, which would establish important future events, similar to Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Who Is Michelle MacLaren?

She is a well-known television director and producer. The television credits of Michelle MacLaren They include Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Westworld, The Walking Dead, and The Leftovers. So he’s been on the biggest shows lately. But going to Marvel movies isn’t easy, as Alan Taylor became famous for directing Game of Thrones episodes and then did Thor: The Dark World (2013) what is probably the worst Marvel movie.

Captain Marvel 2 It will follow the adventures of Carol Danvers who was last seen in Avengers: Endgame at Tony Stark’s funeral. She helped the team defeat Thanos and retrieve the lost during the “snap.” So probably now they will show a new space adventure, where the superhero will face a great cosmic threat and this will affect the heroes of Earth. So a new alliance will have to be formed known as the New Avengers where Black Panther, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Vision, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange will stand out.

Share