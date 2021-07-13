‘Captain fantastic’, a cinematographic utopia about education and the critical spirit

“Education is the biggest and most arduous problem that can be posed to human beings.” (Immanuel Kant, Pedagogy)

In the endearing film Captain fantastic, Matt Ross offers us a suggestive reflection on our educational models, extremely conditioned by a labor market as volatile as it is precarious and the growing impact of new technologies.

The film raises the existence of teachings that can only be transmitted within the family environment and in contact with nature, two areas that cannot be fully replaced by cybernetic substitutes.

This reflection takes on a renewed importance after a pandemic that closed schools and made it possible to follow the courses electronically from home, in the domestic sphere. The absorbing jobs that often prevent family reconciliation have transferred the core of the educational process to institutions, diminishing the contribution of the family environment.

The Philosopher Kings of the Platonic Republic

The filmmaker is at the same time the author of the script, and it draws on his own personal experience in a double sense, retrospective and prospective. On the one hand, he grew up under the tutelage of a hippie mother when this movement was living its golden years. But at the same time, Ross confesses that his film also reflects how he would have liked to raise his own children.

Through a letter, the protagonist’s wife claims to have been inspired by Plato’s Republic, to educate her children according to the Platonic ideal of the philosopher kings. Here Ross agrees with Rousseau, the author of the first modern treatise on education, who asks us in his Emilio:

“Do you want to get an idea of ​​public education? Read Plato’s Republic, which is not a work of politics at all, but the most beautiful treatise on education that has ever existed.

Education and freedom

Fascinated by his reading of Emile, Kant writes that, in his opinion:

“Rousseau’s main commitment is that education is free and forms free human beings.”

Education is revealed as the great workhorse for some enlightened people who want to change society by instilling a critical spirit and reflective capacity in citizens. The problem is that educators must in turn be properly trained to carry out this delicate task.

It is quite possible that Rousseau, who incidentally was self-taught, wrote his Emilio, or education, to prove to himself that he could have been a magnificent father, had he not given his five children to the inclusive. However, his pedagogical treatise is a fundamental milestone in the history of ideas, among other things due to the great influence exerted on Kant, who by the way devoted his professional career to university teaching; while for his part Rousseau officiated as a private tutor to several families.

Stoke the wit

Captain Fantastic was awarded at different festivals, in which it garnered the favor of the public and its prodigious staging was also awarded. The efficient cast is led by a Viggo Mortensen who gives us one of his best performances. But they also leave their mark on some excellent dialogues, which give us a lot to think about, in addition to making us smile for their nice wit.

These dialogues are rehearsed by the protagonist’s daughters, who must always give their own point of view, without limiting themselves to reciting something from memory or glossing over an argument. If the reading schedule is skipped and Lolita is read ahead of schedule, the initiative is applauded, after verifying that it is done to great advantage. The often uncomfortable questions about sex on the part of the youngest are answered in detail, as well as about death.

Beyond stereotypes

Ross dismantles our educational stereotypes, confronting institutional education with an unregulated one that prioritizes much more functional values. The protagonist’s children do not go to school, but their father attends to their education combining physical exercise and readings that may suit their age, while continuing to imbue them with musical culture and provide them with a critical vision of all things.

He shows them how to survive in a wooded area, teaching them to hunt in order to feed themselves, and he trains them sportingly, as if they were going to compete in climbing or swimming. From their mother they inherit a taste for listening to Bach’s music. The books they read should know how to judge them and not just gloss them. When one shows a disagreement, he can present his arguments to convince others, willing to change his mind if the minority dissenter succeeds in persuading them.

Spurs to change things

Instead of celebrating Christmas, they celebrate the birth of Noam Chomsky, the American thinker in favor of libertarian socialism, from whom they know his works and know how to quote them when appropriate, to remind oneself that it is possible to change the world for the better if you think you can try: “If you assume that there is no hope, then you guarantee that there will be no hope. If you assume that there is an instinct towards freedom, then there are still possibilities to change things ”–declares the youngest, quoting Chomsky.

The children choose to stay with their father and leave the comfortable residence of their wealthy grandparents, from where they could have gone to the best schools. The eldest son, after being admitted to the best American universities, finally decides to travel the world on his own, to discover other geographical and human landscapes, because his father marked him an education with a cosmopolitan bias, once again following the Kantian criterion.

Think on your own

Learning to think on your own and avoid prejudices is what Kant put as the motto of the enlightened movement. Fantastic Captain reminds us of things as elementary as that, in a time where new technologies protect, thanks to our help, a good part of our preferences and decisions.

Public educational institutions need to regain their undermined prestige and a significant budget increase, in addition to a stable pact that does not generate educational laws every little time. The media must review their codes of ethics and become aware of the role played by their social pedagogy in times of the infodemic.

The circulation of toxic information through the networks should also be stopped. A large international agency should be created to supervise this traffic, establishing some codes, as there are in road traffic, because we cannot circulate on the roads at any speed and without respecting some rules, by running the risk of running over others or provoking accidents

Civilization and nature

Matt Ross confronts us once again with the collision between civilization and nature, posing us a curious educational utopia, in which a couple decides to isolate themselves to educate their children in a different way, cultivating them with all kinds of extremely well-chosen readings, while at the same time it takes them away from television and the many electronic devices that affect our daily habits so much.

Although he does not stop pointing out that they need to relate to others, an authentic Achilles heel of the utopian story that this film presents us. But utopias are not to be fulfilled, but to give food for thought and contribute to change things. In any case, the architect of Captain Fantastic comes to subscribe this Kantian assertion:

“Rousseau’s education is the only formula to restore the flourishing of civil society. For where opulence increases without tax, giving rise to destitution, oppression and contempt, and even war, the laws can do nothing to change things. “

