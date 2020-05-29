Captain America has faced many villains over the years, but once had to fight Satan himself.

As the great hero of MarvelCaptain America has defeated many villains throughout its history. He got to hit Hitler, he faced a pack of werewolves and he even had a fight with Batman. But, it was early in his heroic career, in the comic Captain America # 21 from 1942, when he exchanged blows with literally his most diabolical adversary to date: Satan.

The story begins with a warning not to continue reading this Captain America adventure: “He will knock on the door of your sanity! It will breathe the cold breath of evil into the marrow of your bones! Why? Because it is from events that no mortal eye should see … No living ear should hear. ” This is undoubtedly a promising start. This particular comic features the first and only appearance of the villain Balthar the Sorcerer, who has cut himself off from humanity to study the dark arts. Apparently by accident, he summons Satan, who demands that Balthar do his will if he wants to live. The Devil orders Balthar to bring him “the greatest champion of the good, the true and the just,” believing that defeating him in battle would prove his dominance on Earth.

Balthar uses a crystal ball to deduce that Captain America meets the requirements. After a crime wave to try to get his attention, Balthar ends up kidnapping Bucky, leaving a note that takes Steve Rogers to his lair.

Finding the secret cave of Balthar, the hero ends up killing the sorcerer by bouncing his lethal lasers that he throws through his eyes, which hit him directly.

But newly rescued Bucky has a bad feeling about this and at that moment an earthquake begins. When the cave opens, Satan appears to finally face the “most powerful champion of the good of all earthly men.” Then, in a surprisingly short and anticlimactic battle lasting about a page and a half, Captain America strikes the devil effortlessly. And strangely, it’s the look on Steve Rogers’ face the drop that filled the glass to send Satan back to hell. With the devil exclaiming as he retires, “Your eyes! I can’t bear to look at them! Stop! I admit defeat! ”

After promising to return for revenge, Satan disappears, leaving Captain America and Bucky alone in the cave. They agree that they will never tell anyone the story of what had just happened to them.