The third episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows for the first time the character of Sharon carter interpreted by Emily VanCamp. We knew it would be back in the series, after seeing it in Captain America: Civil War, but we did not know under what conditions.

The series has revealed a Sharon carter who lives in the shadows as a consequence of the violation of the Sokovia agreements. Let’s remember: the character stole the shield of the Captain America and the wings of Falcon. Marked as an enemy of the United States, she lives as an illegal art dealer in Madripoor.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, all the superheroes who did not comply with the Sokovia Accords appear to have been forgiven and can live normal lives. Wanda Maximoff, Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, but for some unexplained reason – at least until now – Sharon Carter, as we see her in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, no.

Sharon Carter in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Why Captain America betrayed Sharon Carter and how it ended up like this in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Considering that Sharon carter was one of the characters that helped the Avengers the most in some of their most complicated moments, it is surprising that Steve Rogers has left her that way. See her in Falcon and the Winter Soldier like an illegal dealer, hiding in Madripoor And having to negotiate for his forgiveness is surprising and disappointing.

Yes, Carter was one of the people who disappeared after the click of Thanos, but on his return, the fact that no one has wanted to clean up his reputation and give him his deserved forgiveness is surprising. Also, she is the niece of Peggie carter, so the abandonment and in a certain way, betrayal on the part of Captain America draws even more attention.

We’ll see if in the remaining episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier we will see a real and true redemption towards the character, who does not deserve the state in which he is currently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

