‘Captain America 4’ would already be in development by Marvel Studios

Marvel I would already be working on a new captain america movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Captain America 4 will be by Malcolm Spellman, writer and producer of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, who will be in charge of the script for the new film.

Dalan Musson, who wrote episode 5 of the series for Disney Plus, will collaborate with Spellman. For now, the fundamental details such as who will be the main actor as well as the director who will take the reins of the feature film.

The forecasts suggest that Sam Wilson will be the protagonist, after the fast-paced ending of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is possible that Captain America 4 lands in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it is still too early to draw conclusions.

If Marvel Studios and Disney trust Anthony Mackie to play the famous superhero, Chris Evans’ cycle would be closed.

The actor debuted in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger and continued in The Winter Soldier and Civil War. Evans reprized the role in Marvel’s Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Endgame, where he gave the shield to Sam Wilson.

The world is ready for Falcon to be Captain America

The logical step would be for Falcon to continue Captain America, something that happened in the comics and the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series for Disney Plus. Anthony Mackie revealed in late March that the world is ready for a black captain america.

In an interview with Jemele Hill, the actor showed optimistic to public reaction if he became the new superhero. Mackie believes that representation is very important to minorities and that having a black Captain America would spark positive conversations in homes.

The actor’s statements came weeks before we knew the outcome of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Even if Sam Wilson accepted the shield from the hands of Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it did not go ahead and the United States government took hold of the patriot John Walker.

Captain America 4 will arrive at a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which several people have donned the superhero costume. It will be interesting to know if Disney and Marvel continue the story or play the safe card and walk away with Chris Evans.

