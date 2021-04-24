Captain America 4 will not be related to the possible return of Chris Evans to the MCU – Tomatazos

Falcon and the Winter Soldier are over and with its ending we saw Sam Wilson go from being Falcon to fully assuming his role as the new Captain America. We also saw John F. Walker become a US Agent. Bucky is still Bucky. The biggest surprise of all came from the sudden, but not unexpected, announcement that this story will continue in the form of Captain america 4 with the showrunner of the show, Malcolm Spellman, as a screenwriter. That announcement can be taken as a sign that there is no second season on the horizon. It could happen, but most likely it will not happen before that movie.

There is one thing that for some fans remains unanswered. What Happened to Steve Rogers? The series spoke of him in the past tense and on more than one occasion, especially in the fifth chapter, it was emphasized that he was no longer there. Many fans think that this only refers to him being retired, but not dead. In that sense it is true that it was never explicitly said that he had passed away, nor was a funeral or anything shown. Many want to believe this so they can hold on to the distant hope that Chris Evans can one day return to the MCU.

Deadline is a medium that, like the fans, does not want to accept that this actor is no longer going to be part of the MCU’s plans. It must be remembered that in January they were the ones who announced that there are reliable sources, according to them, who have said that Evans would wear his iconic suit again for a mysterious project. What could it be? They said that this is information that is still unknown.

With the announcement of this new movie, Deadline again said that Chris Evans He is going to return to the MCU, but they clarified that his project is not going to have any relationship with the fourth part of Captain America:

Unconfirmed sources have said that the project that Spellman is writing is going to focus on Anthony Mackie in the role of Sam Wilson, while the possible project on Captain America from Chris Evans it’s going to be something separate.

This rumor makes everything even more mysterious. What could this project be about if it isn’t going to be related to Captain america 4? Remember that fans have been speculating that Marvel is going to do a series about Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones (via Comic Book). If this were the case, then it would make sense for it to be a foreign project, since it would occur before the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Unfortunately there is no official information about it.

In fact, you have to remember that Chris Evans he has denied on many occasions that this is going to happen. It’s not the only one. Kevin Feige often gives ambiguous answers to anything asked regarding the future of the MCU, but there are rare occasions when he has. This is one of them. The head of Marvel Studio has categorically denied that we are going to see Chris Evans to play that character again in a future studio movie:

I rarely answer no to anything because I am always surprised with the way things develop, but that rumor, it seems to me, was very quickly denied by himself.

That’s not gonna happen. It would be a huge surprise on Marvel’s part if we saw him reprise Rogers, but it’s unlikely. The actor has retired from the role. There is the remote possibility that one day we will see him in a cameo, but it is something that has no face that will happen in the near future. We must accept that we have a new Captain America and his name is Sam Wilson.

