Captain America 4 will go further than any Marvel Studios movie

They want Captain America 4 to be so mature and political that it will differ greatly from the rest of the installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The Serie Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Disney Plus It was a mixture of adventures of two heroes destined to like each other who learn to be friends, but it is also a political thriller with a lot of vindictive social commentary. This story is probably the Marvel Studios series and that will carry over to Captain america 4 which will also star Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes, played by Anthony Mackie Y Sebastian Stan.

But Marvel studios wants to go further and Captain america 4 it will duplicate those themes and be more mature and political than the usual films in the series. They also want these two Avengers to fight against the United States Government and although all the details are not clear for now, the key will be to make sure that it is distinguished from the Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), which has a similar plot. This time, Power Broker from Emily VanCamp she could be the villain, as she hides very sinister intentions. But it is also speculated that we will see Synthia schmidt. A Marvel character who in the comics is the daughter of Red Skull, although this time it could be the granddaughter.

When will we see the movie?

It is already rumored that we will see again Anthony Mackie What Sam wilson on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) before I return to Captain america 4. A movie that still has no date, but that we will probably see in 2024.

The intentions of Marvel studios is to make a very inclusive saga, that’s why they want all races and nations to be represented. But in addition, they pretend to be standard-bearers of the social and political struggle that exists today. That is why they want to be more vindictive and use a symbol such as the Captain America for it.

While we wait for more details about the movie Captain america 4, we can see all deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

