Captain America 4 will explore Sam’s lack of powers

The entire first season of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has tried to justify Sam Wilson as Captain America. At the end of the series, Wilson receives a Wakandan outfit with vibranium wings that, along with the Freedom Sentinel’s shield and his technology, allow him to overcome his lack of powers. However, in the series there have been a significant number of super soldiers such as Karli Morgenthau and her Flag-Smashers or from a certain point on John Walker.

In a recent interview for Everyone Loves a Good Story, lead screenwriter Malcolm Spellman has advanced that Sam’s lack of powers will be one of the themes that will be explored in the future. Again it does not come to confirm the fourth Captain America movie that was released after the end of the series, but it is quite evident that it refers to that project that he is writing:

I think that is going to be his conflict from now on. In the genre of action, what he made of ‘Die Hard’ [‘Die Hard’] It was not who Bruce Willis wins, but what he must suffer to win them. Walk on glass in bare feet, you know? That’s what people identify with: ‘This bastard is just like me and he beats the bad guys.’ What better action hero to empathize with?

Thus, the next iteration of Captain America will thematically separate from Steve Rogers by dealing with racial issues (something strongly present in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) and by showing Sam Wilson’s vulnerability compared to his predecessor. Wilson disavows the serum on the series, stating flatly that he would not take it under any circumstances. We will see if the temptation will continue to be present in the future in one form or another.