Captain America 4: Sharon Carter’s character will be modified due to fan response

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% brought in various MCU characters that had been second and third plane in the Captain America movies beyond just focusing on the characters of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. One of the great achievements of the series is that fans had the opportunity to explore the lives and emotions of the protagonists in their daily lives before their work as superheroes.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The constant persecution that Bucky lived through from his past, and the way in which Sam had to deal with different social and family conflicts as an African American man were the center of everything. One of the characters that won the hearts of the audience was Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) who after being an unremarkable villain in Captain America: Civil War – 90%, he became the favorite of many because of his personality.

It also featured the return of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who underwent major changes after being forgotten by the Avengers (and perhaps most viewers as well) after escaping government incarceration for supporting Captain. America to protect Bucky and find Zemo. These events impacted her in such a way that her character would go in a very different direction.

It may interest you: This is how the Marvel phase 4 premiere schedule was

When Sharon settled in Madripoor, she established herself as a major black market figure, now taking the name Power Broker. According to what is reported on That Hashtag Show, Marvel Studios had planned for Carter to become the main villain of Captain america 4, starring Anthony MackieHowever, the character’s twist was not well received by fans.

The audience reaction could have some impact on the future of the character, as it is ensured that because several viewers were upset by the fact that it is now bad, they will take it into the background and put a new villain. So far not much is known about this new film, but the producers still have a lot to consider in order not to lose their audience and not destroy what they have already raised.

Continue with: Eternals has broken a great record in these pandemic times

To tell the truth, much of the end of the series had quite negative comments from locals and strangers, and it is that many were left with the feeling that the creators of the series tried to close the story suddenly, leaving many loose ends and without meaning. Although John F. Walker was one of the least loved characters throughout the series, his sudden denouement where out of nowhere he joined Sam and Bucky left a very bad taste in his mouth, as it seemed to make no sense.

There is still no confirmed date for the premiere of Captain america 4, but Malcolm Spellman, creator of the series, will continue as a screenwriter. It is expected that in the film the public will at least meet again with US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Sharon Carter, the Winter Soldier and, evidently, Sam Wilson. The plot is still unknown.