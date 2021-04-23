Captain America 4 in development with Falcon & Winter Soldier showrunner

It seems that Marvel Studios is putting the trilogies aside, not only with the Thor saga, but now with the Captain America saga. The Hollywood Reporter media exclusively reveals that the fourth installment of Captain America is in development. The creator and showrunner of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, Malcolm Spellman will return to write the script with Dalan musson, another writer who has participated in the series.

We warn of spoilers from series finale episode 6

At the moment no details of the plot of the series have been revealed, so we can only speculate based on what was seen in today’s episode.

In today’s episode, “One World, One People,” Sam Wilson finally adopts the mantle of Captain America following the defeat of the Flagsless and their leader, Karli Morgenthau. The existence of this film seems to put an end to the idea that the series receives a second season, as we remember that this and WandaVision have been developed as limited series.

At the moment, since the project is in the initial stages of the script, there is no information on the actors involved in the project or which characters will appear. The film is expected to continue the story of Sam Wilson / Captain America, the current bearer of the mantle and shield. No director is tied to the project, so we don’t know if director Kari Skogland will return to help Spellman with her vision for the project. Likewise, it is not known if actor Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers in any way, although the series plays with the idea of ​​whether the character has retired or has died, there was no confirmation that it is from the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If we get picky, it is likely that the story will incorporate a new iteration of Deathlok. Weeks ago, Spellman showed interest in bringing a new version of Deathlok to the MCU, putting aside the Agents of SHIELD version, and finally has a place to fulfill his wish. With plenty of material to adapt from the comics, the fourth installment of Captain America is more than welcome.

