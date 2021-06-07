‘Captain America 4’ could have this villain, according to rumors

‘Captain america 4‘could feature the daughter of a villain known as Sam Wilson’s main antagonist (Anthony Mackie), the new MCU Cap.How to watch MCU movies in order.

Now that we have a new Captain America with Sam wilson, formerly known as Falcon, it is hoped that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will find him a villain to match. The superhero played by Anthony Mackie will star ‘Captain america 4‘coming soon, and many fans are already placing their bets to find out who will become their nemesis. And watch out for the name that is playing: Sin, Red Skull’s daughter.

What they theorize in That Hashtag Show, although without proof or weighty details, is that it would make sense that the daughter of the villain from ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ was part of the new generation, since it has been established that Emily Van Camp will have more prominence in the film as the granddaughter of agent Peggy Carter, Sharon carter. Now, if the second has gone to the dark side as demonstrated by the end of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘On Disney +, could the former be an ally for the new Captain America?

Marvel

The truth is, in the comics, Sin hates his father. But that does not prevent her from being as or more evil than him. Full name Sinthia schmidt, the character first appeared in the 1980 edition of ‘Captain America’ created by M. DeMatteis Y Ron Frenz, where we saw her allying with criminal organizations like HYDRA.

For now all this is just rumors and fan wishes. There is still a long way to go before we know what Mackie’s role will be in this new phase of the MCU, what kind of Captain America will be on the big screen (either alone, with his partner Sebastian Stan or with dozens of superheroes around him) and which villain will be able to take over from Thanos in the future of the franchise.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io