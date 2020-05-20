Capsa, the most relevant industrial subsidiary of Central Lechera Asturiana, and the European Business and Innovation Center of the Principality of Asturias (CEEI Asturias) have launched an initiative that, under the name of La Granja, will act as a business and innovation laboratory to introduce improvements in the food chain (from origin to the consumer’s table), detect and support entrepreneurial initiatives and promote innovative projects in the Asturian agri-food sector.

Capsa thus perseveres in the strategy it undertook in 2018 with seven successive initiatives since then linked to scientific research around health, personalized food, the microbiome, genomics, preventive medicine, the pharmaceutical industry and waste transformation.

With La Granja, Capsa and CEEI -the entity belonging to the Asturian Development Institute (Idepa) and the Ministry of Science and Innovation- they will focus on sustainability in agriculture, livestock and rural areas, health linked to personalized food based on the intestinal microbiota and the development of personalized proposals for each consumer.

To carry out its plans, La Granja has established work agreements with Idonial for the use of technologies such as bioprinting, which allow functional solutions for food to be validated in the laboratory; the CTIC Foundation (to carry out tests and create solutions for agriculture and livestock); Asincar, to carry out tests on different food platforms, and the MediaLab Uniovi Chair, to create food solutions.

Capsa has promoted and participates since 2018 in research initiatives such as the Clas Institute for Personality Nutrition, VIDA (Investment Vehicle for Food Development), San Antonio Biotics, Entomo Agroindustrial and agreements with Imoma and Cantabria Labs.

.