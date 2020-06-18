Schumacher collided with Jacques Villeneuve while both were playing the title

Her former representative shares why she believes Michael never asked for forgiveness

Willi Weber, who was Michael Schumacher’s representative until 2012, talks about one of the most controversial episodes in the Kaiser’s career, the crash against Jacques Villeneuve at the 1997 Jerez Grand Prix and explains why the German never apologized. .

The 1997 Jerez GP was the last race of the season and Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve were up for the title, with Michael one point ahead. The Canadian risked overtaking the Kaiser on the inside and Michael reacted by crashing into him to avoid overtaking, but Schumacher had the opposite effect: Michael had to withdraw after the crash and Jacques was able to continue to be crowned world champion.

After the race, Willi Weber went to look for Michael. She wanted to speak to him “as a friend”, since she thought it was her duty at that moment to know what had happened so that Schumacher had thus collided with Jacques.

“What happened to you, what was that?” Willi asked Michael, according to the German website Motorsport-Total.com. Although Weber prefers not to reveal the content of his conversation, he implies, as suggested by the aforementioned publication, that the controversial clash was not a mistake.

Weber then reportedly gave him advice: “If you ever do it again, do it like Ayrton Senna with Alain Prost and not so halfway! So both of you are left out and you can no longer continue, “Weber told him in reference to the 1990 Japanese GP, when Senna and Prost collided and Ayrton was proclaimed world champion.

Weber recalls that the following days were bad for Michael. “I was like I had never seen him, between anger and despair. On the one hand, he had the need to apologize because he knew that he had made a big mistake and, on the other hand, he was angry when you don’t do something well,” Weber remembered.

Her former representative believes that the fact that Michael never apologized is conditioned by his personality, which he thinks is greatly influenced by his zodiac sign.

“Capricorn men, I have met many in my life, just don’t have a chance to stand up and apologize because Capricorns generally do not make mistakes. If they commit them, they think it was not so and they do not apologize for it.. It is as simple as that, “Weber summarized.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard