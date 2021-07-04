Capricorn Monthly Horoscope for July 2021, Astrology Forecast

Add these dates to your GCal:

Friday, July 9: New Moon in CancerThursday, July 22: Sun enters LeoFriday, July 23: Full Moon in AquariusWednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius

The past few weeks have been a bit of a doozy. Eclipses and retrogrades totally threw you for a loop, and as we begin this brand new month, you’re eager to pick up where you left off. Fortunately, the New Moon in Cancer (your opposite sign) on July 9 will help you get organized. With the Sun and Moon connecting in your partnership zone, you’ll be eager to make serious commitments at the beginning of the month. Whether you’re signing a professional contract or saying “yes” to an exciting romance, this New Moon is an invitation to firm up your alliances, ensuring that all parties are on the exact same page.

On July 22, the Sun drifts out of Cancer and into Leo, kicking off a brand new astrological season. For the next few weeks, you may feel extra contemplative as you reflect on all the radical transformations that have occurred over the past several months. You’re a different person than you were in January, and — at the rate you’re going — there’s no stopping this powerful personal evolution. This is an excellent time to touch base with yourself, so don’t be afraid to look through journals, sift through family archives, or even exchange powerful memories with a close confidant. Through these deep dives, it’s very likely you may stumble upon an important piece of information from your past. Your previous experiences may reveal critical information about your current realities, so embrace this opportunity to look under the hood.

The very next day, on July 23, a Full Moon in Aquarius will help you see everything from a different light. Full Moons expose everything: The good, the bad, and, yes, even the ugly. Under this lunation, you’ll be able to identify exactly what is holding you back — now, it’s just a matter of figuring out how to liberate yourself from these obstacles. Overwhelmed? Who could blame you! Thankfully, there’s a second Full Moon in Aquarius next month (the “Blue Moon” will take place on August 22), so you’ll have plenty of time to make sense of everything. At the end of the day, remember that you’re the one calling the shots. It’s okay to be a little bossy every now and then — after all, this is your narrative, you make the rules!

Finally, after a brief journey through Pisces, Jupiter returns to Aquarius on July 28, where it will remain for the rest of 2021. Excited? You should be. Generous Jupiter will be cruising through your finance zone until December 28, which means you just hit the cosmic jackpot! Over the next several months, you’ll be redefining your relationship with money. Are you really getting your full worth? Whether you’re asking for a raise, increasing your hourly rate, or saying “yes” to a new lucrative project, don’t be afraid to up the ante. You got this!

