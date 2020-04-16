CCapone: New movie already has a release date, trailer and will be online | INSTAGRAM

Just released the first trailer for Capone, a film written and directed by Josh Trank who was also the director of Fantastic Four, who takes a slight look at the story that we all know is based on real events from which you can undoubtedly be perceive a certain dark drama that revolves around the famous American gangster in history. His Italian descent and his nickname “Scarface” brought Al Capone into history.

The best news is that Tom Hardy will be Al Capone.

Of course, over the years, countless films have arrived that portray the life of the Chicago gangster, which reminds us that the 1975 version proagonized by true icons of the film of that time: John Cassavetes, Susan Blakely, Ben Gazzara and Sylverter Stallone when he was a young boy. Al Capote has a historical and filmic past and it is for this reason that said production has a very particular expectation.

Al Capone will be played by Tom Hardy, in the film he is represented as a 47-year-old man, who after spending 10 years in prison, begins to suffer dementia and comes to be persecuted for his violent past, this is the reason why this version of the gangster is very little portrayed.

It should be noted that in real life the famous gangster led the illegal smuggling of alcohol throughout Chicago, which gave him wealth and a high profile within society.

Even Capone, in his time was known as a true Robin Hood due to the very constant fortunes that he destined to charitable organizations, not to mention his contacts with high people within the politics of the country.

He was a man that nobody could touch and a millionaire, however his quite violent lifestyle stained the streets with blood and that aroused hell to such a degree that he is remembered today.

The film has a varied and well-known cast, so of course the big bet and high expectations fall on the shoulders of Oscar nominee Tom Hardy, who has become renowned in the industry thanks to his outstanding performances in films. as Legend, Mad Max, The Reborn, The Night Knight Rises and How to Forget Him in Venom. Practically our new Al Capone has done everything.

The rest of the cast is made up of Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and Jack Lowden, together and under a tense psychological atmosphere that haunts our protagonist, we could bet that this long list of interpreters will have us a pleasant surprise portraying the dark past of the gangster.

Capone is only a few weeks away as it is slated for May 12, 2020 and will be released via Video on Demand, meaning the tape will be available for purchase through various digital stores.

The look that can be seen in Capone’s first teaser walks between darkness and madness behind Hardy’s promising portrayal, which is why we’ll have to give Josh Trank a shot.

