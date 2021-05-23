Capitol Police in crisis due to stampede of agents after assault

15 minutes. The Capitol Police Union confirmed that more than 70 officers have left the force since the January 6 assault carried out by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, among other factors as a result of the trauma caused by the riots.

According to the union president, Gus Papathanasiou, the “constant trauma” of the assault is compounded by another incident in April that left an agent and a suspect dead. This, coupled with an “insufficient” proposal for additional funds of 1.9 billion dollars approved Thursday in the lower house of Congress, has caused many to feel demoralized and looking for a way out.

Crisis to a coin ridge

The increase in funds was about to end up blocked by opposition from Republican legislators. A section of the Democratic party calling for a broader renewal of the Capitol police force.

“What is keeping you awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police, but of keeping the officers we have now,” Papathanasiou said in a statement released after Thursday’s vote.

“We have many officers who are one penny away from leaving the department,” he lamented in the statement.

The spending bill would authorize retroactive payment for overtime, dangerousness bonus and other bonuses. Plus more equipment and better training for a police force.

On the other hand, the House of Representatives also voted this week to create a commission charged with examining the events of January 6. Although the main Republicans have rejected the idea and its chances of approval in the Senate are slim.