Capitol attacker was torn between paranoia and religiosity

15 minutes. The young man who crashed his vehicle into a barricade that protects the United States Capitol and was shot dead after causing the death of a policeman and leaving another injured was torn between mental problems and his religiosity linked to Islam, family and friends revealed.

According to testimonies released this Saturday by The Washington Post, Noah Green, 25, was playing defense for the Christopher Newport University football team before falling into a deep religiosity in recent years and suffering from episodes of a possible paranoia.

Brendan Green said that on Thursday, the day before the incident in Washington, his brother was seriously ill in the apartment they shared in Virginia and from which he left after sending him a text message.

“I’m sorry, but I’m going to live and be homeless. Thank you for everything you’ve done. I admired you when I was a child. You inspired me a lot,” Noah wrote to his brother Bendan.

Relatives of the young man indicated that he blamed his problems on his former teammates and roommates, whom he pointed out of drugging him in 2019 with the psychotropic drug Xanax, which left him addicted to the drug and with withdrawal symptoms.

However, a teammate indicated that people viewed this version as detached from reality.

Follower of Farrakhan

But since that episode and despite the fact that he moved to his own apartment in Newport News, the young man continued to suffer from hallucinations, heart palpitations, headaches and suicidal thoughts, said his brother, who pointed out that Noah Green later moved to Indianapolis , as he said inspired by drugs.

Back in Indianapolis, Noah Green complained that people were breaking into his apartment, prompting his brother to visit him. Although the place seemed safe, Brendan Green admitted that his brother’s mind “didn’t seem right.”

For its part, the Fox News chain released information about the attacker’s Facebook profile, which was removed by the social network.

In his profile – Fox News pointed out – Noah Green published photos and videos of the rallies of the black group Nation of Islam. He identified himself as “Follower of Farrakhan”, an allusion to Louis Farrakhan, leader of that black separatist group founded in 1935 by Elijah Muhammed.

“My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith centers on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the last divine reminder among us,” Green said in his biography , who had recently lost his job.

In addition, in his Instagram account he blamed the US government for his problems. And he accused federal agencies of trying to carry out mind control experiments on him, according to different journalistic versions.