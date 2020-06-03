The analyst of elestado.net Orlando Romero Harrington offers in the fifth installment of his program “Tres Balas” a sociopolitical perspective of the protests in the United States, the economic context and the implications of this phenomenon on the image of Donald trump heading to the presidential elections.

Some reflections stand out, such as “the communication apparatus of Donald Trump is going to try to present him as the strong man, capable of bringing peace and security to the country.” This in connection with the upcoming presidential elections in which the current president of the United States will compete. He also affirms that this electoral mechanics carries the danger of increasing the repression Police and Army, the fascist and racist doctrine that characterizes the American establishment.

Romero Harrington begins his reflection starting from the slogan that states that “capitalism is the economic expression of racism”, and mentions very famous cases of racism that have generated protests in the recent history of the United States.

It also analyzes the current economic situation of economic collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic, and predicts that “the protests will not cease nor will they be easily controlled by the state.” It underlines the anarchic character on the symbolic level, the destruction of ostentatious signs of capitalism and the danger that governance represents psychotic from Trump.

Convinced that the construction of positive and independent media hegemony is the key to building the political alternative.

I have written several books:

– Socialism in South America (Editorial El Perro y la Rana, 2010).

– Honduras: the liberating dream turned into oppressive nightmares (2009).

– The black book of bipartisanship (Editorial Mandala, 2018).

