Capitalinos, on alert; CDMX government highlighted participation in the 2021 National Drill

MEXICO CITY. “99 percent of the 12,825 loudspeakers in the city worked; less than 200 did not work, it is the best efficiency we have had in the drills “, said the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, at a press conference at C5 after the 2021 National Drill.

On the reports made by residents of neighborhoods such as Jardines del Ajusco, Narvarte, El Rosario, Paseos de Tasqueña, as well as at the intersection of Tlatelolco and Eje 2 Norte, the intersection of Circuito Interior and Avenida Eduardo Molina, among others, where they assured that the alert did not sound or it sounded very low, Sheinbaum insisted that yesterday’s drill presented the best results that have been obtained so far.

When we did the last seismic warning test exercise, one hour after the signal was issued, through the Locatel and 911 reports, we had 1,970 reports of failure or low volume, and at the 12 o’clock cutoff. today we only had 169 reports, “he said.

Juan Manuel García Ortegón, owner of C5, invited anyone who has perceived the volume too low “or who considers that it was simply not heard, to please help us at 911, Locatel, to make the report of the post in question”, and he highlighted that six million people participated in the drill.

On why there were two types of alerts that the inhabitants of the city heard, García Ortegón pointed out: “Remember that in the case of the C5 posts, the message of ‘this is a simulation of the alert system’ was reproduced, but in the In the case of buildings that have CIRES systems, the Seismic Alert signal was emitted in the normal way ”.

The press conference was held after participating online at the meeting of the National Emergency Committee, which met in the context of the National Drill.

REAL EMERGENCY IN THE VALLEY

During the activities of the first National Drill 2021 that were carried out in Mexico City, a real emergency was generated in the Del Valle neighborhood.

A 33-year-old woman died when she fell from the roof of the building marked with number 428 of Adolfo Prieto Street, almost on the corner of North Division.

The first reports from the emergency services reported that the victim was on the roof checking a gas pipe at the time the seismic alert was activated.

The Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, announced that the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, spoke with the woman’s father and that the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City was investigating the causes of the incident.

Right now there are experts and the Benito Juárez prosecutor so that they can tell us more precisely what happened. It is difficult that it has fallen because in the videos that the regional head (of the SSC) who was in the area sent us, because (the railing) was high and the father agrees with this, ”said the secretary.

The most prudent thing will be to wait for the expert reports, because there are several versions: that he was changing a gas tank, and so on ”.

Photo: José Antonio García

-Ricardo Vitela and Georgina Olson

* In the following link you will find the latest news