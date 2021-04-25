Capitalino Jiménez defeats David Aquino in a good fight, in Cuernavaca

His rival suffered a shoulder dislocation

MEXICO – The boxer from Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, David Aquino, suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder in round three and could no longer continue in the fight against Rafael Jiménez from the capital, so the latter took the victory by knockout cash. The fight was at lightweight.

The fight was carried on normally until in an attempt to connect a blow with his left hand, Aquino fell abruptly to the canvas, grabbing his left shoulder with a grimace of pain, so the referee decided to stop the actions at 26 seconds of the third round. The ring doctor reported that Guerrero’s fighter dislocated his limb.

With this victory Rafael Jiménez improved his record to eight wins, one draw, four trips, with three knockouts. The promoter HC Producciones reported that the fights that lie ahead for the aforementioned boxer will be very interesting, so he has to prepare with everything in the gym.

In other matches presented by the promoter from the capital, the beautiful graduate in general medicine, Carolina Contreras from Morelos reached her eighth consecutive victory and undefeated by defeating Eloísa Martínez by way of a unanimous decision in four rounds in super flyweight; Rafael Abdala, also from Morelos, won by TKO in three rounds against Víctor Eduardo Ávila in heavyweight; Álvaro Enríquez won unanimously in six rounds over Baltazar Pérez, in super middle; Justin Gandoza beat Luis Alberto Pérez in super lightweight by TKO in three rounds and Jamin Josadac Hernández beat Luis Ángel Rosas in 140 pounds by unanimous decision in six rounds.

Jiménez with his triumph, will have to show that later on he is made for better commitments.

Carolina Contreras from Morelos leaves the extra in each fight to maintain her unbeaten streak.

Morelos heavyweight Rafael Abdala is also raffling in order to please his Cuernavaca people.