According to the investigations, the doctors involved had altered the cause of death in the records and then sold them to funeral homes.

The Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City reported, through a research folder, that he has 12 doctors identified allegedly involved in a network of disturbance of over 800 death certificates to hide cases of COVID-19.

The prosecutor’s office of the capital indicated only the first name of those involved, to protect their identity, and noted that they are charged with the crime of falsification or alteration and misuse of documents.

The authorities discovered that they were stolen from the Health Protection Agency at least a thousand pages to issue the altered death certificates.

On May 19, according to the investigation, a abnormal increase in the daily expedition of death certificates.

Some funeral homes would have paid between a thousand and up to five thousand pesos by an altered act, indicates capital Prosecutor’s Office. This amount of money was collected from the relatives of the victims of COVID-19.

The objective of this illegal action was that the family could obtain the body as soon as possible and be able to watch over it, even if it were a COVID-19 death case.

The doctors involved falsified the information and wrote in the act that the cause of death was irespiratory failure or atypical pneumonia.

Research indicates that ‘coyotes‘Would be the link between the funeral homes and the doctors involved.

It is investigated whether the ‘El Pecas’ gang that operates in the Civil Registry of Arcos de Belén, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, could be involved.

Experts from the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office review the alleged altered minutes, while the doctors named are suspended.

On June 4, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, clarified that private doctors are those who are dedicated to falsify documents, and that they do not necessarily work in private hospitals.

“Are private doctors that they were linked to this network that sold certificates, when they shouldn’t do it ”, he pointed out.

“The report that I have of the Health Secretary is that, given these operations that were carried out to end coyotaje and the collection of these minutes from different people, there had been some doctors, especially private, not that they worked in the city government, but especially private, who were involved in this service charge“He detailed.

Sheinbaum Pardo said that the Attorney General of Mexico City filed a complaint with the Public ministry to investigate the falsification of death certificatesIn addition, the local comptroller was notified to follow up in the event that any public servant is involved in this network.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital