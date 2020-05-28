The large mass of cold air of polar origin still acts over the state of São Paulo this Thursday, and temperatures dropped even more during the night. The day has already started with a new record in São Paulo.

According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology, the capital recorded a minimum of 10 ° C at the Mirante de Santana automatic station this Thursday (28th), so this was the coldest dawn of the year so far in the city of São Paulo. The previous record was 10.9 ° C on May 26.

It is worth remembering that the reading on the instruments of the conventional station is not being done due to the restrictions to combat the covid-19. Therefore, the data is from the automatic station.

As the day progresses, the weather conditions still don’t change much compared to the beginning of the week. The weather will remain dry in all areas, with no expectation of rain. The dawn was even marked by fog / fog in some regions, but the sun still predominates throughout this Thursday.

Dawn of this Thursday, May 28 by Alessandra Ferreira / SP

The cold sensation continues today. The capital must not yet pass 21 ° C. In other regions of the state the temperature does not rise too much, and it is still similar to the last days.

Trend

The trend is that as of Friday temperatures will be able to rise a little more. The early hours must still be cold, but the afternoons should already have maximum temperatures around 25 ° C until the weekend in the capital of São Paulo. The sun will still prevail at least until Sunday in the state, and there are still no rain conditions for all regions of São Paulo.

