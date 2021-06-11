Capital of Chile enters quarantine with hospitals at the limit

(Bloomberg) – Chile announced that it will implement a total quarantine in the capital, Santiago, and the surrounding municipalities, as the number of beds available in hospitals is at dangerously low levels and new cases of covid-19 remain high. .

The Santiago Metropolitan Region will enter into total lockdown starting June 12 at 5:00 am local time, authorities from the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

The Ministry of Health reported that the average number of new cases for 7 days remains above 7,000 a day, and that there are only 30 intensive care beds available in Santiago, in a region with a population close to 8 million inhabitants.

“In recent weeks we have seen, at the national level, a stabilization of cases. However, the Metropolitan Region is the region that concerns us, ”said the Undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza. “We are concerned about the situation of critical beds, especially as we are entering winter.”

The tightening of restrictions in Chile occurs even though the country has one of the most advanced vaccination programs in the world. Mobility levels remain high, many people breach restrictions, and some even hold clandestine parties. More than half of the country’s target population is fully vaccinated.

Authorities have attributed the sharp increase in cases to the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people. More than 80% of patients hospitalized for coronavirus have not received both doses.

The benchmark S&P IPSA index of Chilean stocks fell 0.1% in afternoon trading after the announcement, having previously risen to 0.8%.

The country has secured around 40 million vaccines for its population of 18 million, in a vaccination campaign that has been praised by organizations such as the World Bank and WHO.

Read more

To date, Chile has received more than 17 million doses from Sinovac Biotech Ltd., 4.6 million from Pfizer-BioNTech, 700,000 from AstraZeneca and 300,000 from CanSino Biologics Inc. The government also approved the emergency use of the vaccine today. Janssen from a dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Original Note: Chile Capital Moves to Full Lockdown With Hospitals Overwhelmed

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP